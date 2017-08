ಭಿಕ್ಷೆ ಬೇಡಿದ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆಗೆ ರಮಾನಾಥ ರೈ ಟಾಂಗ್

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

“There is no need for MP Shobha Karandlaje to show much curtsey towards Kalladka Bhat’s schools. If she has so much concern towards school kids then let her sell all her illegal assets at Madekeri and help the school kids,” slammed minister Ramanath Rai here on Aug 18.