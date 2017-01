ಪಾಳುಬಿದ್ದಿದ್ದ ರೋಡ್ ರೋಲರ್ ಈಗ ಆಕರ್ಷಣೆಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರಬಿಂದು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

An artist named Dr.Pradeep Kumar and the Ramakrishna Math-Mangaluru took the campaign of Swacch Bharat to a different dimension altogether. They redefined ‘haste from waste’ by giving an age old road roller at the Jeppu market in Mangalore a drastic make-over. Now it has become centre of attraction.