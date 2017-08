ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ ಮೂಲದ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಮಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Medical student from Fr Mullers medical college commits sucide at Mangaluru on July 29th, saturday in his hostel room. The deceased identified as Prasad(28) from Davanagere. The reason for the incident has yet to be known