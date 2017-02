ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಮಾಡಲು ಮೇಲೆರಗಿದ ಕಾಮುಕನಿಗೆ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನು?

ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ ಯುವಕನ ಕಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ಮೆಣಸಿನಹುಡಿ ಎರಚಿ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಪಾರಾದ ಘಟನೆ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಮೂಡಬಿದ್ರೆ ತಾಲೂಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 18:49 [IST]

English summary

A women was escaped from a stranger who tried to rape her near Mudabidre in Mangaluru by throwing chilly powder on his face. Court has been sent the accused to 14 days judicial custody after police arrested and produced him to court.