ಜ.26ರಂದು ಎತ್ತಿನಹೊಳೆ ಯೋಜನೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸರ್ಜಿಕಲ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಕ್

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 16:48 [IST]

English summary

NRSS To Hold Surgical Strike From Jan 26 On Yettinahole Project. We will take the MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporators and elected members into confidence and continue our agitation”, said the president of Samiti Vijay Kumar Shetty here on January 18.