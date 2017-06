ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಯುವಕನ ಅಪಹರಣ: 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂ.ಗೆ ಬೇಡಿಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Four youths from the state including one from Puttur have been kidnapped in Delhi and held captive by unknown culprits demanded ransom of 3 lakhs. Krishna Prasad A (26) from Neranki in Kadaba, Prashanth from Kalladka and Abhilash from Valal are other the abducted persons. Name of another person is yet to be known.