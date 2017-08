ಕಲ್ಲಡ್ಕ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮ ವಿದ್ಯಾಕೇಂದ್ರ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

School Children of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra protest against the State Govt order to stop grant provided for children's meals. #Bhikshandehi pic.twitter.com/kwcFh6dB6h

English summary

Mangaluru Kalladka Shrirama education institution became a trending subject in twitter, after goverment stops to grant money to maintenence of the school.