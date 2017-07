ಗಾಂಜಾ ಸಾಗಾಟ, ಮೂವರು ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಸಿಸಿಬಿ ಬಲೆಗೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In a major haul, the city crime branch police (CCB) on Monday July 3 seized 10 kg of ganja and arrested three persons. The arrested are Rameez Raaz (24), a resident of Naringana, Bantwal, Mohammed Haneef (31), a resident of Natekal, and Iqbal Haris (24), a resident of Belma.