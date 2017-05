ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಯಿಂದ ಮಂಗ್ಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ 1 ರು.ಗೆ ಆಟೋ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ಆಫರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

GoI completing its 3rd year and here in coastal Karnataka a fan of @narendramodi offering a ride up to 5km for 1Re @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka pic.twitter.com/iNYE6YU1tj

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 13:50 [IST]

English summary

A resident of Mangaluru and an ardent Modi fan, 44-year-old S Satish Prabhu will usher in the fourth year of Modi rule by slashing autorickshaw fare to Re 1 for four days from Friday.