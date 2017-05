ವಿಶ್ವ ಸೂಪರ್ ಮಾಡೆಲ್ ಟೀನ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಗೆ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಬೆಡಗಿ ಜೊಸಿಟಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Jocita Anola Rodrigues, a student of Sharada PU College , Kodialbail in the city, has been chosen to represent South Asia in the World Super Model Teen pageant being held at Macau, China, between May 20 and 28.