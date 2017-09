ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಶ್ಲೀಲ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್, ಆರೋಪಿ ಬಂಧನ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Man arrested for creating fake FB account and posting obscene photos in Mangaluru on 12. The arrested is identified as Toran Lal Ravate (23), son of Dhan singh Ravate, residing in ward No. 9 of Pateli village, Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh. On being produced in court, the accused was remanded to judicial custody.