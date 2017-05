ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ ಪಾಲಿಟೆಕ್ನಿಕ್ ಆರಂಭ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, May 4, 2017, 15:56 [IST]

Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) to be the 3rd college in Karnataka to start evening polytechnic course. A proposal to higher education minister R V Deshapande to start evening classes in Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) became fruitful now and the dream of the people in this region comes true.