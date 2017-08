ಜಿದ್ದಾ - ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಲ್ಚರಲ್ ಫೌಂಡೇಶನಿನಿಂದ ಅಪಘಾತಕ್ಕೀಡಾದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗೆ ನೆರವು

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

Karnataka Cultural Federation of Saudi Arabia shares a helping hand to accident victim at Saudi Arabia. The Federation has helped Abdulla with an amount of Rs.50,000 here on Aug 16. It is said that Abdula wanted to return back to Mangaluru but the company was not permitting him, but KCF has taken initiative to bring him back to the town.