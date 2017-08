ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಸ್ಟಿಕರ್ ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾದಕ ವಸ್ತು?

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

High-end children cartoon stickers mind-altering drugs seem to have found a niche market in Kasargod which is slowly traveling down to Mangaluru. It is said that the school children have been the main target of cartoon sticker drug.