ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಿಇಟಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ: ಟಾಪರ್ ಪ್ರತೀಕ್ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 12:23 [IST]

English summary

Prathik Naik from Mangaluru has secured 1st Rank in Engineering in Karnataka CET examination 2017. Results announced on 30th May, 2017. He shared his joy with Oneindia Kannada. He said, parents and Expert PU college teachers are the inspiration behind his achievement.