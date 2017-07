ಸದಾನಂದ ಗೌಡರ ನಾಟಕದ ಕಣ್ಣೀರು ಬೇಡ: ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ವಕ್ತಾರ ಭೋಜೇ ಗೌಡ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 7:35 [IST]

English summary

"Shobha Karandlaje should realize what she is speaking during sensitive times. She has to stop her controversial talks during this critical situation in Bantwal," said JDS Spokesperson Boje Gowda in Mangaluru at a press meet here on July 10.