ಕಾವ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿ ಬೃಹತ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

English summary

The justice for Kavya Forum staged massive protest in front of the DC office here on August 9. Students from different colleges of Mangaluru joined at in front of the DC office shouting slogans demanding justice for Alva’s student Kavya Poojary.