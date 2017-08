ಕಾವ್ಯ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಆ.9 ರಂದು ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

English summary

‘Justice For Kavya’ forum to hold jatha on August 9 in Mangaluru, said ‘Justice for Kavya’ forum’s Dinakar Shetty in a press meet held at Hotel Woodlands here on August 3.