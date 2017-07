ಉಚಿತ ಎಲ್ಪಿಜಿ-ಸಿಎಂ ಅನಿಲ ಭಾಗ್ಯ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಖಾದರ್

Mangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Siddaramaiah government is all set to distribute free LPG connections to the beneficiaries under the scheme 'Mukya Mantri Anila Bhagya Yojane', and along with LPG connections, the beneficiaries will also get double burner gas stoves, announced minister for food and civil supplies U T Khader.