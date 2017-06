ದೇವರು ನಮ್ಮೊಳಗೆ ಇದ್ದಾನೆ : ಫಾದರ್ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸಿಸ್ ಝೇವಿಯರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 14:55 [IST]

God is within us. If we have the confidence to do any work, urge to win and if we believe that the day belongs to us, we can succeed, said Rev Francis Xavier Gomes of Mangaluru Discese. He was addressing the students in Suratkal, Dakshina Kannada.