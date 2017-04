ಪ್ರಿಯತಮ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರಿಂದ ಬಾಲಕಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ

ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಆರೋಪಿಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಓರ್ವ ಈಕೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುವ ನಾಟಕವಾಡಿ ಉಳಿದ ಆರು ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

English summary

A minor girl rapped by her lover and six other who were his friends in Mangalore few months back, police said. This incident came into the light when she had come to hospital for a medical check up. Doctors said she is 7 month old pregnant. Case has been registered in Dharmasthala Police station.