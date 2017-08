ಗಾಲಿ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ರೆಡ್ಡಿಯಿಂದ ಕಲ್ಲಡ್ಕ ಶಾಲೆಗೆ 26 ಲಕ್ಷ ದೇಣಿಗೆ

Mangalore

By: ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

English summary

Former minister Janardana Reddy Donates 26 lakhs to Kalladka school. State government recently stopped food grant to school.