ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೂನ್ 2ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಸೆಕ್ಷನ್ 144ರ ಅನ್ವಯ ನಿಷೇಧಾಜ್ಞೆ

Written by: ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 18:42 [IST]

English summary

Following stabbing incident, forced bandh in Kalladka, Sec 144 imposed in Bantwal taluk till June 2nd.