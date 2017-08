ಕ್ಯಾಥೊಲಿಕ್ ಚರ್ಚ್ ಪಾದ್ರಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಣ ಲೂಟಿ ಆರೋಪ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

A case has been filed against Catholic Priest Fr Victor D'mello of Kirem church at Kinnigoli for forging the will of Urwa parishioner Annie Pais by taking her thumb impression and transferring funds of Rs 11 Lakhs from her account. The court has ordered for Police investigation on Fr Victor D'mello for duping documents.