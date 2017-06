ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ತಿರುಗಿದ ರೈತರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 22, 2017

A clash between protesting farmers and the police took place on a national highway in Maharashtra near Thane. Several policemen have been injured, sources said. Additional forces have been deployed in the area.The farmers were holding protests over the Navy walling up an old British-period aerodrome in the area. The 1600-acre premises belongs to the Navy.