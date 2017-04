ಫೇಸ್ ಬುಕ್ ಪ್ರಿಯಕರನಿಗಾಗಿ ಗಂಡ, ಮಕ್ಕಳನ್ನು ತೊರೆದ ಪತ್ನಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, April 20, 2017, 18:41 [IST]

English summary

A Married women from Belthangadi has deceived a youth through Facebook saying she was not married and finally left her kids and husband to marry the same youth in Kannur. On the basis of missing complaint registered by her husband, police discovered the truth and brought her back to Mangaluru.