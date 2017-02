ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಚಿನ್ನ ಕಳ್ಳ ಸಾಗಣೆ, ಇಬ್ಬರ ಬಂಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mangaluru on Wednesday February 8 thwarted a smuggling of gold by an air passenger from Dubai and arrested him and an accomplice at Pumpwell here. Gold worth over Rs 20 lac, cleverly concealed in an amplifier, was recovered from them.