ಲಾಠಿಗೂ ಕೆಟೀಗೂ ಕಲ್ಲಡ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ರುಚಿ ಉಂಟು..

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 14:00 [IST]

English summary

Hotel Laxmi Nivas at Kalladka (30 KM from Bengaluru) is the favorite pit stop of motorists on NH 75. Whatever may be the time of the day, a stop at the hotel is a must to sip that aromatic, visually tempting K Tea (Kalladka Tea).