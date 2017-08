ಸಾರಿಗೆ ಬಸ್ಸುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಸದ ಬುಟ್ಟಿ, ಧರ್ಮಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿನೂತನ ಪ್ರಯೋಗ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

In order to project a clean India Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade has come up with the initiative of placing dustbins in government buses. Speaking to media persons Dr. Veerendra Heggade said we have implemented this system in a single bus for now. If this turns to be successful the same will be implemented in all the government buses.