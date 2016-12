ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಸಹಕಾರಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಐಟಿ ದಾಳಿ

ಆದಾಯ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಇಲಾಖೆ, ಜಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನಾಲಯದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಜಂಟಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ನಡೆಸಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಸಹಕಾರಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Officials from the Income Tax department and the enforcement directorate raided South Canara DCC on Tuesday following tip off about unusual monetary transaction. As part of their crackdown on cooperative banks that have seen sudden surge in deposits post demonetisation, raids were carried out in a joint operation by the ED and IT.