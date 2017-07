Mangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Dakshina Kannada Communal Riot: Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CRPC has been extended to July 25th only in Bantwal talluk of and 3 taluk’s of the district namely Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia are exempted from section.