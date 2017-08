'ಇವತ್ತು ಡಿಕೆ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್, ನಾಳೆ ಪೂಜಾರಿ, ನಾಡಿದ್ದು ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ'

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

Is D K Shivakumar a terrorist? Why has the I-T department used the CRPF to conduct the raid? slammed Poojary at a press meet here in Mangaluru on August 2. Modi is behaving like Hitler all over India. He thinks he can never be questioned.