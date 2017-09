ಸರಣಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಿ, ಕೊಲೆಗಾರ ಸೈನೈಡ್ ಮೋಹನ್ 4ನೇ ಕೇಸಿನಲ್ಲೂ ದೋಷಿ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

An Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday convicted Mohan Kumar K., 54-year-old former teacher, for sexually assaulting fourth girl and murdering her by administering cyanide. The punishment will be announced on September 15. Cyanide Mohan is a man who raped 20 girls and killed them in the years between 2004 - 09.