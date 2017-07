ಗಲಭೆ ಪೀಡಿತ ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳಕ್ಕೆ ಡಿಜಿಪಿ ದತ್ತಾ, ಕೆಂಪಯ್ಯ ಭೇಟಿ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

English summary

CRPC section 144 to extend till July 21 midnight at Bantwal, Kalladka, Suliya, Belthangady and Puttur, except the city commissionerate limts . The extension order is imposed by the Mangaluru DC Dr. K G Jagadish.