ಜ. 19ರಂದು ಮಂಗಳೂರು ವಿವಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಭೇಟಿ

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 15:09 [IST]

English summary

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Brahmashree Narayana Guru Study Chair on January 19. The Government of Karnataka has already given the approval for Rs 2 crores for the Chair. He will also inaugurate the new building of the Mangaluru VV Applied Botany department.