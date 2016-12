ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ಪೂಜಾರಿ ಮಂಗಳಾರತಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 17:47 [IST]

English summary

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, Meti is more important than the party. CM should be ashamed of himself if he has self-respect let him expel Meti from the party”. Said senior congress leader Janardhan Poojary in a press meet held at the Press Club, Urwa here on December 22.