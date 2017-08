ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಐಟಿ ಕಚೇರಿಗೆ ಕಲ್ಲು, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕೇಸ್

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

A case stands registered against 11 members of Youth Congress who attacked the Income Tax (IT) office at Attavar on Wednesday, August 2. in result of IT raid on DK Shivakukar. A sumoto complaint has been registered by Pandeshwara Police.