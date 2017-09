ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಟರ ಮಾತೃ ಸಂಘದಿಂದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಾ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Mangaluru bunt Matrusangha has organised a programme to congratulate the students who got good marks in 2017 SSLC and PUC examination and giving scholarship to needy, with co ordination of Mangaluru taluk committee. The programme took place in Mangaluru.