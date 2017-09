'ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಚಲೋ' ನಡೆಸುವ ನೈತಿಕತೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗಿಲ್ಲ - ಮಿಥುನ್ ರೈ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

"The BJP Yuva Morcha has no right to 'hold Mangaluru Chalo' bike rally. If they want to ban PFI let they also demand to ban Bajrang Dal and HJV," said the President of Mangaluru Youth Congress Mithun Rai in a press meet held at the District Congress office here on September 4.