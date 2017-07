ಶರತ್ ಹತ್ಯೆಯ 'ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಮಾಹಿತಿ', ವಿಚಾರಣೆಯಿಂದ ದೂರ ಉಳಿದ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

Days after Gurpur Vajradehi Mutt seer Sri Rajashekharananda Swamiji stated that he has an important lead in to the murder case of RSS activist Sharath Madivala, the Bantwal Town Police issued a notice to the seer to appear before the Bantwal Town police. But the seer has escaped by sending a written statement through his Lawyer Mahesh stating that not to disturb him.