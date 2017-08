ಆಳ್ವಾಸ್ ನ ಕಾವ್ಯ ನಿಗೂಢ ಸಾವಿನ ತನಿಖೆ ಕೈಗೆತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಆಯೋಗ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

Alva's Kavya Sucide case is now taken by State Child Rights Protection Commission. Three members from Child Rights Protection Commission to investigate on the suicide of Kavya poojary who was found hanged in the hostel on July 20.