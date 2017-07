ಆಗ್ನೇಸ್ ಕಾಲೇಜು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಯರಿಂದ ಭತ್ತದ ನಾಟಿ

Mangalore

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್, ಮಂಗಳೂರು

English summary

To make use of the weeks days the Agnes college students spent their time by planning paddy in the ground near someshwara temple. The plantion was done by Final year B.com students of Agnes colllege Mangaluru.