English summary

A noble gesture of communal harmony in Mangaluru. A priest of a mosque had slept on the shoulder of Balakrishan shettty in a bus and keeping this in mind Balakrishna writes on his FB wall saying, “when the priest slept on my shoulders he didn't ask my caste or creed but just slept, then why are we fighting in the name of religion?”. This post got viral in Facebook.