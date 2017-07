'ಕಾರ್ಪೊರೇಟ್ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳ ಪರಿಕಲ್ಪನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕಲಿಯುವುದು ಮುಖ್ಯ'

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region) Chennai and Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore, will jointly organized Centralized Walk-in Interview at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangalore on Saturday 22nd July 2017 for engineering graduates and diploma holders in engineering.