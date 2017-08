ಧರ್ಮಸ್ಥಳದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರೋಪ ಮಾಡಿದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಜೈಲು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ, ದಂಡ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Somanath Nayak- president of Guruvayanakere Nagarika Seva trust imprisoned for making false allegations against Dharmasthala in violation of restraint order of the court repeatedly during the last two years.