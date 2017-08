ಬಂಟ್ಸ್ ಹಾಸ್ಟೆಲ್ ಗಣೇಶೋತ್ಸವದ ಆಮಂತ್ರಣ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

Sarvajanika Sri Ganeshotsav samiti, Bunts hostel to organize 3 days Annual Ganeshotsav at Omkar Nagar, Bunts Hostel from Aug 25 -27. An invitation copy of it was released here on August 8th at S M Shetty Auditoriam at Bunts Hostel.