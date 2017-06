ಬೆಳ್ತಂಗಡಿ, ಪುತ್ತೂರು, ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳ, ಸುಳ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಷೇಧಾಜ್ಞೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 16:48 [IST]

English summary

According to an order released by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Friday, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CRPC has been extended to July 2nd in 4 taluk’s of the district namely Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia, Bantwal.