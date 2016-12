ಕೆವಿಪಿವೈ: ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಕಾಲೇಜಿನ 12 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ತೇರ್ಗಡೆ

Written by: ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 15:48 [IST]

English summary

12 students of the Mangaluru Expert Pre-University College have qualified Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam.