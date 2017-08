ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಪಾಠ ಮಾಡಿದ ಯದುವೀರ್!

Mandya

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conduct teaching at the Government School at Baburayanakoppalu village in Srirangapatna Taluk. He spoke on behalf of the program Maharajarinda Kaliyiri (Learn from King) organized by the Mysuru’s ‘Kalisu’ Foundation.