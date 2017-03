ರಂಗನಾಥನ ಗೋಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆಗೆ ಯದುವೀರ್, ತ್ರಿಷಿಕಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, March 3, 2017, 14:25 [IST]

English summary

Yaduveer Wodeyar, Trishika Yaduveer and Pramoda Devi graced the Sriranganatha temple gopura pratishthapana function in Sringapatna. The temple gopura had fallen one year back.